Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 9 of 15]

    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division participate in an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022.
    The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:44
    Photo ID: 7393902
    VIRIN: 220829-Z-TS965-1113
    Resolution: 6379x3088
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland
    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT