    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 1 of 15]

    3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier reads the ceremony’s program during an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:45
    Photo ID: 7393894
    VIRIN: 220829-Z-TS965-1090
    Resolution: 5154x3436
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

