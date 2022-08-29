3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Hall, command sergeant major of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, stand at attention during an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

