U.S. Army battalion command teams assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stand at attention in front of their battalions during an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:45 Photo ID: 7393895 VIRIN: 220829-Z-TS965-1033 Resolution: 5891x4266 Size: 16.03 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.