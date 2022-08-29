3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland

U.S. Soldiers and Polish leaders salute during the uncasing ceremony of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

