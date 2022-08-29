U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, and Col. John B. Gilliam, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, have a conversation with Polish soldiers after an uncasing ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Aug. 29, 2022. The 3/1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 05:44 Photo ID: 7393907 VIRIN: 220829-Z-TS965-1186 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/1 ABCT Uncasing Ceremony in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.