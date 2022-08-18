NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 18, 2022) Staff Sgt. Jennah Beaver, left, and Senior Airman Celeste Winters, both assigned to 725 Air Mobility Squadron, check the aircraft after its arrival to Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 18, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7389351
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-GA645-1035
|Resolution:
|3764x2509
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT