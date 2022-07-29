NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 29, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Krystal Stahl, left, and helicopter pilot Lt. Madalyn Thompson, right, both assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, pose for a photo during interviews in Naval Station Rota, July 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7389343
|VIRIN:
|220729-N-GA645-2014
|Resolution:
|3394x2263
|Size:
|877.29 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT