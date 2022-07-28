NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 28, 2022) Sonia Vega Rodriguez, a firefighter at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire Department, poses for a photo at the fire station, July 28, 2022.
This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community
