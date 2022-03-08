Female Leaders in the Rota Community

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 3, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Bianca Henderson, a firefighter with Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire Department, poses by a fire truck at the station, Aug. 3, 2022.
Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community
