NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 18, 2022) Senior Airman Celeste Winters, an aerospace propulsions technician, and Staff Sgt. Jennah Beaver, a crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 18, 2022. Both are Winters and Beaver are assigned to 725 Air Mobility Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7389350
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-GA645-1028
|Resolution:
|3254x2169
|Size:
|877.48 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT