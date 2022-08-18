NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 18, 2022) Senior Airman Celeste Winters, an aerospace propulsions technician, and Staff Sgt. Jennah Beaver, a crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 18, 2022. Both are Winters and Beaver are assigned to 725 Air Mobility Squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7389350 VIRIN: 220818-N-GA645-1028 Resolution: 3254x2169 Size: 877.48 KB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.