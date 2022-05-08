Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 8 of 10]

    Female Leaders in the Rota Community

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 5, 2022) Command Master Chief (CMC) Kimberly Ferguson, CMC of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of the command building on NAVSTA Rota, Aug. 5, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:52
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community

    women's equality day
    Naval Station Rota
    Command Master Chief
    Spain
    female leaders

