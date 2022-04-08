Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 7 of 10]

    Female Leaders in the Rota Community

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 4, 2022) Lt. Madalyn Thompson, a pilot with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, prepares for a flight, Aug. 4, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7389348
    VIRIN: 220804-N-GA645-1044
    Resolution: 3375x2250
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Leaders in the Rota Community [Image 10 of 10], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community
    Female Leaders in the Rota Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Profiles of Female Leaders within the NAVSTA Rota Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    female pilots
    naval aviation
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT