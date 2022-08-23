352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special tactics operators provide a quick reaction, rapidly-deployable force capable of establishing and providing positive control of the air-to-ground interface during special operations or conventional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB