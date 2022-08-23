U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special tactics operators provide a quick reaction, rapidly-deployable force capable of establishing and providing positive control of the air-to-ground interface during special operations or conventional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7387143
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-GK113-0515
|Resolution:
|5033x6446
|Size:
|18.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT