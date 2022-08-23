352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

A U.S. Air Force special tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing lands in the water following a military free fall jump during open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special operations forces adapt in contingency environments, enabling the mission to continue for a maintained, ready posture throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

