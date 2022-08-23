U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing execute a military free fall jump from an MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd SOW during open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special tactics operators provide a quick reaction, rapidly-deployable force capable of establishing and providing positive control of the air-to-ground interface during special operations or conventional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7387137
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-GK113-0506
|Resolution:
|3112x1983
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
