U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing execute a military free fall jump from an MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd SOW during open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special tactics operators provide a quick reaction, rapidly-deployable force capable of establishing and providing positive control of the air-to-ground interface during special operations or conventional missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 05:19 Photo ID: 7387137 VIRIN: 220823-F-GK113-0506 Resolution: 3112x1983 Size: 2.94 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.