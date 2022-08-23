352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

A U.S. Air Force MC-130 J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conducts search patterns overhead during open ocean personnel recovery training off of the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. The Commando II flies a variety of low-level air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and aircraft, while also supporting infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB