    352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 3 of 12]

    352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130 J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conducts search patterns overhead during open ocean personnel recovery training off of the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. The Commando II flies a variety of low-level air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and aircraft, while also supporting infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 05:19
    VIRIN: 220823-F-GK113-0502
    This work, 352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    pararescue
    special tactics
    AFSOC
    MC-130
    352d SOW

