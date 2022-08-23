352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

A U.S. Air Force MC-130 J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing approaches a boat with U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d SOW during open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. This exercise validated the ability to conduct personnel recovery while in an open water scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

