U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing execute a military free fall jump during open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Pararescuemen are expert combat medical professionals capable of providing life-saving measures in austere or hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 05:19 Photo ID: 7387139 VIRIN: 220823-F-GK113-0509 Resolution: 4988x6399 Size: 23.55 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.