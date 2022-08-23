352d SOW conduct open ocean rescue training

U.S. Air Force special tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing conduct open ocean personnel recovery training off the east coast of England, Aug. 23, 2022. Special tactics is U.S. Special Operations Command's tactical air and ground integration force, and the Air Force's only special operations ground force, leading global access, precision strike and personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

