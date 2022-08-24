U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. (Ret.) Garrett Kuwada, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, laughs during a game of wheelchair basketball against Team Navy at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games, and the adaptive sports within, are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. The adaptive sports program is just one facet of the continuum of recovery and care that wounded warriors receive. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:37 Photo ID: 7386976 VIRIN: 220824-F-LO539-1609 Resolution: 3970x2836 Size: 1.46 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.