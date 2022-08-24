2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean McNamara, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, practices prior to a wheelchair basketball game at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

