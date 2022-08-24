Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 8 of 15]

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Kamilinn Ensley (Left.), a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, smiles as she is presented a medal following a field competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games serve as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by engaging them outside of traditional therapy settings. Participation in these games showcases the service member’s dedication to the adaptive sports program, and their limitless potential through competitive sports. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:36
    Photo ID: 7386970
    VIRIN: 220824-F-LO539-1179
    Resolution: 3400x3337
    Size: 805.5 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior #Field

