2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Juanatas, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, cheers on Team Air Force during a wheelchair basketball game at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games feature a variety of adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, archery, sitting volleyball, and many more. These sports provide reconditioning activities and competitive athletic opportunities to all wounded, ill and injured service members in effort to improve their quality of life throughout the continuum of recovery and transition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

