2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

Team Air Force Warrior Games athletes pose for a photo during a medal ceremony following a field competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The DoD Warrior Games, and the adaptive sports within, are a part of the larger DoD Warrior Care program. The adaptive sports program is just one facet of the continuum of recovery and care that wounded warriors receive. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

