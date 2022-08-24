Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 4 of 15]

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Currie 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Juanatas, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, throws a shot put during a field competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:36
    Photo ID: 7386966
    VIRIN: 220824-F-LO539-1093
    Resolution: 4005x2861
    Size: 713.82 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5
    2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #2022WarriorGames #AFW2 #WoundedWarrior #Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT