U.S. Air Force​​ Tech. Sgt. (Ret.) Raina Stroman, a Team Air Force Warrior Games athlete, throws a shot put during a field competition at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, August 24th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Each year, athletes representing the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, and five international teams compete in the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin V. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:36 Photo ID: 7386968 VIRIN: 220824-F-LO539-1114 Resolution: 3669x2621 Size: 734.78 KB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Day 5 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.