Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

Dr. Mark W. Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command after 43 years of combined uniformed and service civilian, Aug. 18. Fishback is a retired U.S. Marine Corps chief warrant officer 4 who was wounded twice and recognized for valor five times. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

