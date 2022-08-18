Dr. Mark W. Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command after 43 years of combined uniformed and service civilian, Aug. 18. Fishback is a retired U.S. Marine Corps chief warrant officer 4 who was wounded twice and recognized for valor five times. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
