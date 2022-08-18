Dr. Mark W. Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian after 43 years of combined uniformed and service civilian, Aug. 18. Fishback is a retired U.S. Marine Corps chief warrant officer 4 who was wounded twice and recognized for valor five times. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:51 Photo ID: 7376995 VIRIN: 081822-A-FJ567-1250 Resolution: 7838x4370 Size: 1.6 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: NORTH SALEM, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command [Image 7 of 7], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.