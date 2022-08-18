Dr. Mark W. Fishback poses with his family following his retirement ceremony, Aug. 18. Mark Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7377011
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-MV775-1143
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|16.91 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|HAYWARD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH SALEM, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Monath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT