Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, the commanding general of 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, awards Dr. Mark W. Fishback the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the U.S. Army's highest civilian award, Aug. 18. Fishback retired from the 20th CBRNE Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian after 43 years of combined uniformed and service civilian, Aug. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.)

Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US