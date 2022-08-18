Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

Cheryl L. Fishback (right), Dr. Mark Fishback (center) and Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, stand together following Dr. Fishback’s retirement ceremony, Aug. 18. Mark Fishback retired from the 20th CBRNE Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command, Aug. 18. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew D. Monath.)

