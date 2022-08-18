Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

Cheryl L. Fishback (center) is recognized by her husband, Dr. Mark W. Fishback, during his retirement ceremony, Aug. 18. Mark Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

