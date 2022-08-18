Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command [Image 1 of 7]

    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Cheryl L. Fishback (center) is recognized by her husband, Dr. Mark W. Fishback, during his retirement ceremony, Aug. 18. Mark Fishback retired from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command as the deputy to the commanding general and senior U.S. Army civilian at the one-of-a-kind command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7376991
    VIRIN: 081822-A-FJ567-1370
    Resolution: 7280x4076
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Hometown: HAYWARD, CA, US
    Hometown: NORTH SALEM, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command [Image 7 of 7], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command
    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Senior U.S. Army civilian retires from Department of Defense&rsquo;s premier all hazards command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Army civilian
    20th CBRNE Command
    Dr. Mark W. Fishback
    Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT