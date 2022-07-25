CFD honors military on Military Monday

Airmen in the 90th Munitions Squadron fire a cannon during Cheyenne Frontier Days Military Monday opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Fort D.A. Russell and F.E Warren Air Force Base have supported Cheyenne Frontier Days since its inception in 1897, and CFD continues to honor the military by dedicating a day to all service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

