A Cheyenne Frontier Days staff member fires a cannon during CFD opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The 90th Munitions Squadron provides the cannon for each opening ceremony during the week-long rodeo celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7375194
|VIRIN:
|220723-F-SE585-2095
|Resolution:
|4874x3243
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
