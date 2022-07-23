CFD honors military on Military Monday

A Cheyenne Frontier Days staff member fires a cannon during CFD opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The 90th Munitions Squadron provides the cannon for each opening ceremony during the week-long rodeo celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

