CFD honors military on Military Monday

Miss Frontier races around the rodeo grounds waving to all of the fans, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Miss Frontier is the face of the “Daddy of ‘em All,” rodeo, displaying expert horsemanship and the spirit of rodeo. Fort D.A. Russell and F.E Warren Air Force Base have supported Cheyenne Frontier Days since its inception in 1897. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 07.23.2022
by A1C Sarah Post