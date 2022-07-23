The Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting waves to the crowd of fans during CFD opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Lady-in-Waiting will become next year’s Miss Frontier. Fort D.A. Russell and F.E Warren Air Force Base have supported Cheyenne Frontier Days since its inception in 1897. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7375197 VIRIN: 220723-F-SE585-2154 Resolution: 5274x3509 Size: 1.54 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.