Air Force Global Strike Commander, Gen. Anthony Cotton, waves to rodeo fans during opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cotton fulfilled the role of Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Marshall for the 126th rodeo celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7375199 VIRIN: 220723-F-SE585-2175 Resolution: 5571x3707 Size: 1.77 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.