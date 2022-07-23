Air Force Global Strike Commander, Gen. Anthony Cotton, waves to rodeo fans during opening ceremonies, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cotton fulfilled the role of Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Marshall for the 126th rodeo celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7375199
|VIRIN:
|220723-F-SE585-2175
|Resolution:
|5571x3707
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT