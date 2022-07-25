CFD honors military on Military Monday

Airmen and families hold the American flag for the national anthem during Military Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 23, 2022, at the Cheyenne Rodeo Grounds. Fort D.A. Russell and F.E Warren Air Force Base have supported Cheyenne Frontier Days since its inception in 1897, and CFD continues to honor the military by dedicating a day to all service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

