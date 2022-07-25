A U.S. Navy leapfrog parachutes into Cheyenne Frontier Days stadium, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The leapfrog parachute team took part in CFD opening ceremonies on Military Monday, a day CFD uses to honor all military and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7375201
|VIRIN:
|220725-F-SE585-1140
|Resolution:
|5191x3454
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT