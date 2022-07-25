A U.S. Navy leapfrog parachutes into Cheyenne Frontier Days stadium, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The leapfrog parachute team took part in CFD opening ceremonies on Military Monday, a day CFD uses to honor all military and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7375201 VIRIN: 220725-F-SE585-1140 Resolution: 5191x3454 Size: 1.39 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.