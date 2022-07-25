Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 7 of 10]

    CFD honors military on Military Monday

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy leapfrog parachutes into Cheyenne Frontier Days stadium, July 23, 2022, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The leapfrog parachute team took part in CFD opening ceremonies on Military Monday, a day CFD uses to honor all military and service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Post)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:23
    Photo ID: 7375201
    VIRIN: 220725-F-SE585-1140
    Resolution: 5191x3454
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFD honors military on Military Monday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday
    CFD honors military on Military Monday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradition
    community
    U.S. Navy
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT