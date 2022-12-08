220813-N-GP384-1076 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) A Sailor walks on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7369995
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-GP384-1076
|Resolution:
|3264x4928
|Size:
|906.11 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT