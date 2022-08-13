220813-N-DN159-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Brendon Harper, from Lusby, Maryland, applies beeswax to the combustion module of an F/A-18 Super Hornet aboard the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7369999 VIRIN: 220813-N-DN159-1029 Resolution: 3138x4446 Size: 996.52 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.