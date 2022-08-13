220813-N-TO573-1079 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Caycee Pannal, from Savannah, Georgia, directorizes mail in the post office aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7370001
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-TO573-1079
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|817.59 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
