220813-N-DN159-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Maxwell McGuire, from Carrolton, Georgia, assembles a vent for an F/A-18 Super Hornet aboard the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7370000
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-DN159-1038
|Resolution:
|3004x3884
|Size:
|729.68 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
