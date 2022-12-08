Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7369994 VIRIN: 220812-N-BP862-1097 Resolution: 4673x3110 Size: 630.19 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.