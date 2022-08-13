220813-N-DN159-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Camden Simpson, from Fairfield, Ohio, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, wipes down a wing of an E-2D Hawkeye on the flight deck of the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew)

