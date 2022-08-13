220813-N-DN159-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 13 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Victor Ochoa, from Willow Springs, North Carolina, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, inspects the vent of an F/A-18 Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitiz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7369998 VIRIN: 220813-N-DN159-1022 Resolution: 3724x3280 Size: 746.47 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.