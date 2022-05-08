Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier prepares to lay flowers at the base of the mast of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba during the National Memorial Service in Grand Haven's Escanaba Park while Aug. 5, 2022. The memorial service, a highlight of the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honored Coast Guard members from both countries who have made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7369015 VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0032 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.82 MB Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.