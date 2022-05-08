Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier addresses the crowd at a Walk of Coast Guard History ceremony Aug. 5, 2022. The ceremony, held during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, marked the placement of a marker honoring the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7369008 VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0021 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.32 MB Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walk of Coast Guard History honors Canadian Coast Guard [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.