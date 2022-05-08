National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice

Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Detroit and an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Traverse City conduct a three-ship flyover during the National Memorial Service in Grand Haven's Escanaba Park Aug. 5, 2022. The memorial service, a highlight of the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honors Coast Guard members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

