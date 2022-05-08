Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice [Image 14 of 16]

    National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Air Station Detroit and an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Traverse City conduct a three-ship flyover during the National Memorial Service in Grand Haven's Escanaba Park Aug. 5, 2022. The memorial service, a highlight of the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honors Coast Guard members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0034
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ninth District
    Air Station Detroit
    Air Station Traverse City
    National Memorial Service
    Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

